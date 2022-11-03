Cricket

Mominul stars in drawn game between Bangladesh XI and Tamil Nadu XI

Chennai 03 November, 2022
Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque struck an unbeaten 69. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

After two ‘wash-out’ days, the glorious sun was out and cricket on view was engaging. 

The ball deviated either way, threatening both edges of the willow and the cordon was busy.  

It was not all bowling and catching alone. Application, fight back and brave strokeplay too lit up play on the fourth day of the drawn second Bangladesh XI - Tamil Nadu XI match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.   

The visitor declared at 191 for six, the innings built on the 95-run unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership in 27.3 overs between the left-handed Mominul Haque (69 not out, 177b, 3x4, 1x6), who squeezed the ball through the gaps with efficiency, and a resolute Md. Taijul Islam (41 not out, 92b, 3x4).

When the host replied, Kaushik Gandhi fell early, leg-before to one that kept a tad low from pacemen Syed Khalid Ahmed.

Southpaw Mohit Hariharan (21), displayed timing and poise before being unluckily caught down the leg-side off paceman Rejaur Rahman Raja. 

When the match ended, the host was 66 for two, with the left-handed Ganga Sridhar Raju, who got behind the line capably and scored with forceful punches, on 34 not out (72b, 3x4).     

Earlier, pacers M. Mohammed and Trilok Nag hit the right areas on a surface with seam movement to scalp three each. 

Trilok brought one back to trap Mohammad Mithun (14) leg-before. Then, Mohammed, who got the ball to move either way, had Md. Tawhid Hiridoy (9) caught in the cordon. 

Jaker Ali Anik fell to a Mohammed delivery that ball nipped back. The batter was adjudged caught bat-pad at gully.

Then arrived the roadblock in the form of Mominul and Taijul. And there was an opportunity for Ganga Sridhar to make an impression too.    

The scores: Bangladesh XI 191 for six decl in 66 overs (Mominul Haque 69 not out, Taijul Islam 41 not out, Trilok Nag 3 for 74, M. Mohammed three for 44) drew with Tamil Nadu XI 66 for two in 22 overs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 34 not out).  

