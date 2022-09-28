PAK v ENG: Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with viral infection, will miss fifth T20I

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah will miss the fifth T20I against England in Lahore on Wednesday as the pacer has been rushed to hospital with a viral infection.

Naseem had to hospitalised on Tuesday night after his health deteriorated. Although he is feeling better, his participation in the rest of the series is in doubt. “He was taken to hospital with a viral infection but he is feeling better now. He will not be playing tonight and any decision on whether he plays the remaining matches will be taken on advice of medical panel,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

A source close to the team said tests for dengue had been carried out as the mosquito-borne infection has been rampant in the city since last month with thousands of cases being reported everyday. The source said Naseem had been complaining of chest pain and fever since Tuesday after the team reached Lahore from Karachi with the seven-match series tied at 2-2.

Naseem had played the series opener before missing the last three games.

The 21-year-old has been Pakistan’s go-to bowler in the absence of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who has been out of action since mid-July owing to a knee injury. Both Shaheen and Naseem have been named in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.