Cricket NZvWI 1st Test day 1 highlights: Williamson imperious as New Zealand build big total Kane Williamson ended the day unbeaten on 97 as he guided New Zealand to a steady 243-2 at stumps on a first day shortened by rain. Team Sportstar 04 December, 2020 10:24 IST