Anrich Nortje ruled out of second Test vs West Indies

Nortje took a match tally of six for 84 in South Africa’s 87-run first Test victory in Pretoria, including first innings figures of five for 36 as he swung the match in the home side’s favour.

Reuters
JOHANNESBURG 06 March, 2023 13:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Nortje picked up a mild groin injury and is to be rested.

South Africa will be without fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the second and final Test against West Indies that starts at The Wanderers on Wednesday after he picked up a mild groin injury and is to be rested.

Nortje took a match tally of six for 84 in South Africa’s 87-run first Test victory in Pretoria, including first innings figures of five for 36 as he swung the match in the home side’s favour with some fearsome fast bowling.

South Africa has opted not to call up a replacement, which will likely mean a return for either of its spin options, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who were left out in the first game.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD
Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

