Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the first ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. The first ODI will be followed by games on Wednesday and Friday.

PAK VS NZ 1ST ODI PREDICTED XI

Pakistan

Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam, who has been in rollicking form in ODIs, and will have a new deputy in Shan Masood, who last played an ODI in 2019. In the absence of all-rounder Shadab Khan, either Usama Mir (leg-spinner) or Kamran Ghulam (all-rounder) could make their debuts.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Usama Mir/Kamran Ghulam.

New Zealand

The Kiwis will rely on explosive openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen to give them a good start while the middle-order will be bolstered by skipper Kane Williamson and the consistent Tom Latham. With New Zealand looking for a sixth bowling option, Glenn Phillips or Daryl Mitchell might make way for Michael Bracewell.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips/Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

PAK VS NZ 1ST ODI DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers:Tom Latham (vc), Mohammad Rizwan Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (c), Devon Conway, Imam-ul-Haq. All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz. Bowlers: Tim Southee, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. Team Composition: PAK 6:5 NZ Credits Left: 7.5

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan

After a horror run in Tests at home, Pakistan will be relieved to be back in action in a format it has excelled in of late. It won eight out of its nine ODIs in 2022, including a 2-1 series win over Australia at home. Pakistan is on a eight-match ODI winning streak and is coming off identical 3-0 series win over West Indies and Netherlands.

Last five ODIs: W W W W W

New Zealand

Despite being the top-ranked team in ODIs, New Zealand has blown hot and cold in the 50-over format. Before beating India 1-0 in a rain-marred three-match series in November, it was thrashed 0-3 by Australia in September. The Kiwis have also not faced very formidable opponents in recent times. Before the Australia series, they played West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, Bangladesh on the trot.

Last five ODIs: W L L L W