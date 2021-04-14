Cricket Cricket Babar's 122 gives Pakistan 2-1 lead in T20I series against South Africa Babar put on 197 runs for the second wicket with Mohammad Rizwan to help Pakistan completes its second highest successful run chase in T20Is. Reuters PRETORIA 14 April, 2021 22:01 IST Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during his knock of 122 on Wednesday- GETTY IMAGES Reuters PRETORIA 14 April, 2021 22:01 IST Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and take a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series.Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as he and Babar, whose century came off 49 balls, shared a record 197-run partnership in a devastating display of batting that enabled the touring side to reel in South Africa’s competitive 203-5 with consummate ease.It won with two overs to spare after making 205-1, dispatching the home bowling to all corners of the ground.FOLLOW | IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live ScoreBabar’s record T20 score for Pakistan, including 15 fours and four sixes off 59 balls, came a day after he became the top ranked one-day batsman. Rizwan’s knock was overshadowed by his skipper but he was equally brilliant in a supporting role. Pakistan have played some good cricket quite often since the pandemic. Congrats on what must have been an outstanding batting performance by Babar Azam and Rizwan again.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 14, 2021 It was the second highest successful run chase in a T20 international at Centurion with a tiring Babar eventually out caught behind off the bowling of Lizaad Williams.Janneman Malan and Aiden Markham shared a 108-run opening wicket partnership as South Africa got off to a flying start after being put into bat.Markham made a half century for a third successive game before being bowled for 63 and Malan scored 55.The last match of the series and Pakistan's tour will also be played at Centurion, on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.