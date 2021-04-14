Babar's 122 gives Pakistan 2-1 lead in T20I series against South Africa

Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and take a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series.

Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as he and Babar, whose century came off 49 balls, shared a record 197-run partnership in a devastating display of batting that enabled the touring side to reel in South Africa’s competitive 203-5 with consummate ease.

It won with two overs to spare after making 205-1, dispatching the home bowling to all corners of the ground.

Babar’s record T20 score for Pakistan, including 15 fours and four sixes off 59 balls, came a day after he became the top ranked one-day batsman. Rizwan’s knock was overshadowed by his skipper but he was equally brilliant in a supporting role.

Pakistan have played some good cricket quite often since the pandemic. Congrats on what must have been an outstanding batting performance by Babar Azam and Rizwan again. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 14, 2021

It was the second highest successful run chase in a T20 international at Centurion with a tiring Babar eventually out caught behind off the bowling of Lizaad Williams.

Janneman Malan and Aiden Markham shared a 108-run opening wicket partnership as South Africa got off to a flying start after being put into bat.

Markham made a half century for a third successive game before being bowled for 63 and Malan scored 55.

The last match of the series and Pakistan's tour will also be played at Centurion, on Friday.