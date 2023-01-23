Ranji Trophy: Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena - The odd man out in an elite company

As Kerala’s players headed into the pavilion for lunch, during their Ranji Trophy match against Services at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground, Jalaj Saxena broke away and ran towards the makeshift gallery in the stadium.

A few moments earlier, Jalaj had taken his 400th first-class wicket when he dismissed Pulkit Narang. He headed to the gallery to break the news to his parents — Ghanashyam Saxena and Manju Saxena — who were watching their son play for the first time for his adopted State.

“We were not aware of his landmark and we came to know of it only when he told us during the lunch break. It is good to see him performing well for Kerala,” said Ghanashyam Saxena.

The 36-year-old joined an elite company of cricketers who had completed 6000 runs and taken 400 wickets in first-class cricket. But Jalaj was the odd man out, being the only uncapped player in the group, which includes legends like Kapil Dev, C.K. Nayudu and Lala Amarnath.

Jalaj demolished Services with his career-best figures of eight for 36 at KCA-St. Xavier’s ground, which has become a favourite hunting ground for him. “I have very fond memories of this ground. I love bowling on this wicket and it will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.

Jalaj, who joined Kerala at the start of the 2016-17 season, has consistently finished with more than 40 wickets in all seasons except in the truncated season last year, where Kerala played only three group matches. Jalaj is happy with his performance for Kerala and said he was grateful to his teammates for helping him adapt to a culture which was alien to him.

“I should thank my teammates who were very helpful to me. It was very difficult for me initially. The food and the culture were different, but my teammates made me feel at home. Now Kerala is like a second home for me,’‘ he said.

Really grateful to cross 400+wickets and 6000+ runs mark. I hope i won't remain uncapped forever. The dream is still alive ❤️ https://t.co/HED7ev9w0W — Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena33) January 15, 2023

Though disappointed at his non-selection to the Indian team despite performing consistently well in first-class cricket, the dream is very much alive for him.

‘Really grateful to cross 400+ wickets and 6000+ runs. I hope I won’t remain uncapped forever. The dream is still alive,’ he tweeted shortly after reaching the landmark.