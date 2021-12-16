Sachin Tendulkar ranked leading Indian sportsperson in Most Admired Men of 2021

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was ranked the leading Indian sportsperson in the World’s Most Admired Men of 2021 list released by British market research and data analytics firm YouGov on Wednesday.

Tendulkar, who marked an end to his 24-year international career on November 16, 2013, is 12th on the list, above big names such as Donald Trump (13th), Shahrukh Khan (14th), Amitabh Bachchan (15th), and Virat Kohli (18th).

READ: Virat Kohli: No prior communication about ODI captaincy; was always available for South Africa series

The 48-year-old is the third sportsperson on the list behind football stars Cristiano Ronaldo (4th) and Lionel Messi (7th). Former US President Barack Obama tops the list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest-ranked Indian (8th) on the list that surveyed over 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories.