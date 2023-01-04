Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the rest of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, announced BCCI on Wednesday.

Samson hurt his knee in the 13th over while fielding in the opening game in Mumbai on Monday, where India pulled off a narrow win by 2 runs.

He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and was advised rest and rehabilitation.

BCCI also named Jitesh Sharma as the replacement for Sanju Samson for the rest of the series. .

India’s second T20I against Sri Lanka will take place in Pune on January 5th.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.