Cricket

Samson ruled out of T20I series vs Sri Lanka, Jitesh Sharma named replacement

Samson hurt his knee in the 13th over while fielding in the opening game in Mumbai on Monday, where India pulled off a narrow win by 2 runs.

Team Sportstar
04 January, 2023 22:42 IST
Indian Batsmen Sanju Samson in action during India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 International Match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Indian Batsmen Sanju Samson in action during India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 International Match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the rest of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, announced BCCI on Wednesday.

He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and was advised rest and rehabilitation.

BCCI also named Jitesh Sharma as the replacement for Sanju Samson for the rest of the series. .

India’s second T20I against Sri Lanka will take place in Pune on January 5th.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.  

