MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shane Bond: Siraj is awesome; good to see emergence of Afridi, Madushanka, Coetzee

After a long stint with Mumbai Indians, Bond has joined Rajasthan Royals as its bowling coach for the new IPL season.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 19:14 IST , CAPE TOWN - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Shane Bond at Paarl, South Africa.
Shane Bond at Paarl, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Shane Bond at Paarl, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shane Bond’s career was plagued by injuries, but when he bowled, it was a thrilling sight to behold. One of the fastest bowlers of all time, he is now enjoying his role as a coach.

After a long stint with Mumbai Indians, the New Zealander has joined Rajasthan Royals as its bowling coach for the new IPL season. But, before that he has another assignment – as the coach of Paarl Royals at the SA20, South Africa’s franchise-based league.

“I am really excited we could play in front of a crowd of 25,000, or 10,000 at home,” Bond told Sportstar. “And we have got a good squad.”

He is looking forward to working with the bowlers at Rajasthan Royals. “It is a chance for me to work with Adam Zampa, R. Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan,” he said. “We have a good team and I don’t mind wearing pink; I quite like it as a colour in terms of fashion sense.”

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

His association with the IPL goes back to 2010, when he played for Kolkata Knight Riders. “Eden Gardens was a spectacular ground to play at, super noisy, and I made a lot of friends,” he said. “It was a great experience for me playing alongside Chris Gayle, Sourav Ganguly, David Hussey and Ajit Agarkar, who is now the chairman of selectors for India.”

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah with Shane Bond at a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah with Shane Bond at a practice session. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah with Shane Bond at a practice session. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

As a coach with Mumbai Indians, he said it was nice working with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav when they were young. “It felt nice seeing them develop into international players and then world-class players; it has been fun to be a small part of that as well,” he said. “My nine years at Mumbai was a fantastic time.”

The IPL has helped India unearth several pacers over the years, and Bond is impressed with the way Mohammed Siraj is bowling now. “He is awesome at the moment,” he said. “You have got a guy like Mohammed Shami out injured, but the others can come in and fill the stocks and you can rotate those bowlers around and still have success.”

He is glad to see young pacers emerging from across the world. “You are seeing guys like Shaheen Afridi emerge, but you forget how young he is,” Bond said. “He has had some injury problems, and you forget he is 23 years of age, and the expectation on the young guy has been massive. We also saw the emergence of a lot of young, good fast bowlers at the World Cup, like Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Shane Bond /

Mohammed Siraj /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shane Bond: Siraj is awesome; good to see emergence of Afridi, Madushanka, Coetzee
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. PKL LIVE Score: Lineups out as Pardeep’s UP Yoddhas takes on Sagar's Tamil Thalaivas; U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers later; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. With limited preparation time for T20 World Cup, India head coach Dravid wants team to adapt
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Former French basketball national faces losing Paris 2024 role over Gaza post
    Reuters
  5. Shooters Nancy, Elavenil win air rifle gold, silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. With limited preparation time for T20 World Cup, India head coach Dravid wants team to adapt
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Rahul Dravid denies Shreyas, Ishan were left out of Indian team due to disciplinary reasons
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Shane Bond: Siraj is awesome; good to see emergence of Afridi, Madushanka, Coetzee
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years in prison for rape
    Team Sportstar
  5. Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shane Bond: Siraj is awesome; good to see emergence of Afridi, Madushanka, Coetzee
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. PKL LIVE Score: Lineups out as Pardeep’s UP Yoddhas takes on Sagar's Tamil Thalaivas; U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers later; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. With limited preparation time for T20 World Cup, India head coach Dravid wants team to adapt
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Former French basketball national faces losing Paris 2024 role over Gaza post
    Reuters
  5. Shooters Nancy, Elavenil win air rifle gold, silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment