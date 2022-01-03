Cricket Cricket Shivam Dube, Mumbai video analyst test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Ranji Trophy Ahead of the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team's video analyst Ganesh Tyagi have tested positive for COVID-19. Team Sportstar Mumbai 03 January, 2022 10:22 IST Ahead of the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube(in pic) and the team's video analyst Ganesh Tyagi have tested positive for COVID-19. (File Photo) - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar Mumbai 03 January, 2022 10:22 IST Ahead of the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team's video analyst Ganesh Tyagi have tested positive for COVID-19.Sources in the Mumbai Cricket Association have confirmed that all-rounder Sairaj Patil will replace Dube for now. The Mumbai team will reach Kolkata on Monday evening for the Ranji Trophy, which begins on January 13. READ: Seven members of Bengal team test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Ranji Trophy Mumbai will start its campaign against Maharashtra and then play Delhi. Sources confirmed that the RT-PCR tests were done on Saturday and all members - except Dube and Tyagi - tested negative.On Sunday, seven members of Bengal team had tested positive for the virus and are currently in home isolation. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :