Shafali, Smriti shine before England fights back on day two

Shafali Verma hit a brilliant 96 on debut and Smriti Mandhana made 78 before five quick wickets derailed India as the visitor slumped to 187 for five in the first innings in reply to England's 396 for nine declared at stumps on the second day of the one-off Test in Bristol on Thursday.

Shafali, who smashed 13 fours and two sixes, and Smriti, who hit 14 fours, were involved in a superb 167-run stand off 48.5 overs for the opening wicket before both departed in quick time, triggering a collapse.

Shikha Pandey, skipper Mithali Raj and Punam Raut got out in quick succession as India lost five wickets for 16 runs to give England the upperhand.

At close of play, Harmanpreet Kaur was batting on four with Deepti Sharma for company. India trails England by 209 runs.

Dunkley shines

Earlier, resuming at 269 for six, England lost Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the morning session but debutant Sophia Dunkley continued to frustrate the visitor and remained unbeaten on 74 as the host added 127 to its overnight score. Dunkley forged a 56-run partnership with Ecclestone for the eighth wicket and 70 for the ninth with Anya Shrubsole (47). It was Shrubsole’s career-best score.

Debutant off-spinner Sneh Rana finished with figures of four for 131. Deepti Sharma (three for 65) too impressed.