"Please be professional" - Yuvraj Singh makes fun of Ganguly's throwback picture post

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday posted a throwback picture of his Test debut against England at Lord's with Rahul Dravid, who debuted alongside the former Indian captain, in the background.

However, Ganguly was quickly reminded about the watermark on the image by former teammate Yuvraj Singh who commented on the post: "Dada logo to hata lo! Your Bcci president now please be professional." (Dada please remove the logo.)

Sachin Tendulkar also commented on the post saying, "This reminds us of his great knock. Is there any other instance of Dada at Lords that one can think of?" which prompted fan replies with most of them reminiscing his shirtless celebration after winning the 2002 Natwest Series final against England.

In that match, Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif stitched a match-winning partnership of 121 for the sixth wicket while chasing 325 which India won by two wickets as Ganguly celebrated from the pavilion balcony by taking off his jersey..