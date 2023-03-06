Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the ODI and T20I squads, along with the coaching appointments for the white-ball series against West Indies later this month.

Aiden Markram has been appointed the new T20I captain. The 28-year-old takes over from Temba Bavuma, who stepped down as T20I captain last month.

Meanwhile, JP Duminy has been appointed as the full-time white-ball batting coach. The 38-year-old recently coached the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and the Paarl Rocks provincial team this season.

Pace pair Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have been rested for the ODIs but will return for the T20 games that will be played from March 25-28.

Earlier today, Nortje was released, as a precaution, from the Test squad after experiencing mild groin discomfort during the first Test against Windies.

Four uncapped players have been named in the squad with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee; batters Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs earning their maiden ODI call-ups.

SQUADS:

For 1st and 2nd ODIs:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

For 3rd ODI:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnel, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

For T20Is:

Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.