Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3, live score: 500 up for Bangladesh

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Day 2 report

Captain Mominul Haque completed a century beside newcomer Najmul Hossain Shanto as their 242-run partnership lifted Bangladesh to a commanding 474 for 4 against Sri Lanka after two days of the first Test.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2017, Match 17 - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Shanto, who started the day on his maiden test century at 126, was out for 163 soon after lunch to end their third-wicket stand. Mominul reached his 11th Test century in the morning session and was out, too, before tea in the only other wicket to fall all day.

Mushfiqur Rahim was on 43 and Liton Das on 25 when play was ended 96 minutes early due to bad light.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain