Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023: Punjab, Baroda seal semifinal spots in SMAT trophy

Baroda beat defending champions Mumbai by 3 wickets, while Punjab overcame Uttar Pradesh by 5 wickets to seal qualification.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 14:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Baroda captain Krunal Pandya picked up a wicket in his side’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy quarterfinal win over Mumbai in Mullanpur, Punjab.
FILE PHOTO: Baroda captain Krunal Pandya picked up a wicket in his side's Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy quarterfinal win over Mumbai in Mullanpur, Punjab. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Baroda captain Krunal Pandya picked up a wicket in his side’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy quarterfinal win over Mumbai in Mullanpur, Punjab. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Baroda and Punjab sealed their places in the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 domestic T20 tournament in Mohali on Thursday.

Baroda beat defending champions Mumbai by 3 wickets, while Punjab overcame Uttar Pradesh by 5 wickets to seal qualification.

Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Quarterfinals Live score and updates

Shivam Dube top-scored for Mumbai against Baroda, helping his side post a total of 148 in 20 overs after losing both their openers early.

Soyeb Soparia was the best performer with the ball for Baroda, picking up three wickets for 16 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Baroda chased the total down with seven balls to spare thanks to a 30-ball 49 from Vishnu Solanki.

In the other match, Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 77 laced with 4 fours and 6 sixes as Uttar Pradesh put up a score of 169/3 in 20 overs.

Nehal Wadhera’s 39-ball 52 and Anmolpreet Singh’s 29-ball 43 helped Punjab chase the total down in 19.1 overs.

Delhi faces Vidarbha in Quarterfinal 4 while Kerala faces Assam in Quarterfinal 2 taking place in the evening session.

