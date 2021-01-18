Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Jagadeesan fifty guides Tamil Nadu to fifth consecutive win

N.Jagadeesan scored his fourth successive half-century to help Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by eight wickets in an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

Bengal scored 163 for eight. Tamil Nadu achieved the target in 18 overs to secure its fifth consecutive win and reach the quarterfinals.

Bengal, inserted in, lost wickets at regular intervals. Baba Aparajith employed his quicker deliveries to bowl Vivek Singh (7) and Shreevats Goswami (21, 17b, 2x4, 1x6).

Meanwhile, Suvankar Bal (14) perished trying to dominate R.Sai Kishore.

Shahbaz Ahmed was run out and Manoj Tiwary was stumped as Bengal was 87 for five.

Nevertheless, Kaif Ahmed (63 n.o., 47b, 5x4, 2x6) revived the innings gathering 56 runs with his captain Anustup Majumdar (34, 22b, 4x4).

A fearless Kaif played some explosive shots in his maiden fifty. Majumdar placed the ball well to get his boundaries. They also ran well between wickets.

After the fall of Majumdar, Kaif scored briskly and pulled M.Mohammed for a mighty six to close the innings.

Despite the dew factor, Bengal bowlers kept it tight. Tamil Nadu collected 38 for the loss of C.Hari Nishaanth (14), who was adjudged lbw off Arnab Nandi, in the Powerplay.

K.B. Arun Karthick (30, 20b, 3x4, 1x6) added 40 runs with N.Jagadeesan before being caught behind off Mukesh Kumar.

Jagadeesan (71 n.o., 45b, 6x4, 4x4), who began quietly and got a ‘life’ on 15, and skipper Dinesh Karthik (47 n.o., 31b, 7x4) worked the ball around to rotate the strike.

They accelerated in the 12 over with Jagadeesan producing two pulled sixes off Nandi.

Karthik, who got most of his fours on the onside, also contributed in reducing the required rate as the duo forged an unbeaten 110-run match-winning stand.

Jagadeesan achieved his deserving fifty while Tamil Nadu finished its group engagements remaining unbeaten.

The scores: Bengal 163/8 (Kaif Ahmed 63 n.o., Anustup Majumdar 34) lost to Tamil Nadu 167/2 in 18 overs (N.Jagadeesan 71 n.o., Dinesh Karthik 47 n.o., K.B. Arun Karthick 30)