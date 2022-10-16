FAQs

T20 World Cup Venues - Adelaide Oval: History, stats, records, pitch conditions, schedule 

T20 World Cup 2022: The Adelaide Oval will host seven matches, including the second semifinal on November 10. India will play its Super 12 match against Bangladesh here on November 2.

16 October, 2022 07:50 IST
The picturesque Adelaide Oval has been earmarked for seven matches, including the second semifinal on November 10.

The picturesque Adelaide Oval has been earmarked for seven matches, including the second semifinal on November 10.

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The Adelaide Oval, an iconic Test match venue, is set to host its first men’s T20I since October 2019. The capital of South Australia has been earmarked for seven matches, including the second semifinal on November 10.

India plays its Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on November 2, while host Australia takes on Afghanistan here two days later.

As the name suggests, the ground is oval in shape, making it more difficult to access the long, straight boundaries. The pitch is considered good for batting – the average score for teams batting first in the five T20Is played is more than 181.

Spinners tend to find assistance here and have taken 328 wickets in all T20s – most among all venues in Australia. The spinners’ average of 26.06 is also the second-best among the seven venues for the T20 World Cup.

TRIVIA

  • ⦿ Australia plays its annual ‘Australia Day’ ODI at the Adelaide Oval on January 26.
  • ⦿ The Adelaide Oval hosted the first-ever Pink Ball Test between Australia and New Zealand in 2015.
  • ⦿ India’s Virat Kohli has hit the most centuries by a visiting batter at the Adelaide Oval across formats - 5. Among his 71 international centuries, this is also the most Kohli has struck at a single venue.
  • ⦿ India has only won 12 of the 29 matches it has played at the Adelaide Oval. It also recorded its lowest-ever Test score - 36 - at the ground during a dramatic Test series against Australia in 2020
  • ⦿ India featured in the only tied match at the Adelaide Oval - a ODI against Sri Lanka in 2012.
STATS (ALL T20s - 85 matches)

Batting first team won 52
Batting second team won 32
Highest team score 233
Lowest team score82
Overall run rate 8.08
T20 World Cup 2022 - Matches at the Adelaide Oval
November 2, B1 vs A2, 34th Match, Super 12 Group 2, 9:30 AM IST
November 2, India vs Bangladesh, 35th Match, Super 12 Group 2, 12:30 PM IST
November 4, New Zealand vs B2, 37th Match, Super 12 Group 1, 9:30 PM IST
November 4, Australia vs Afghanistan, 38th Match, Super 12 Group 1, 1:30 PM IST
November 6, South Africa vs A2, 40th Match, Super 12 Group 2, 5:30 AM IST
November 6, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2, 9:30 AM IST
Nov 10, TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final, 1:30 PM IST

