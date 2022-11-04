News

Australia vs Afghanistan live score streaming info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch AUS vs AFG today?

AUS vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and predicted playing XI as Australia faces Afghanistan in Adelaide.

Team Sportstar
04 November, 2022 08:31 IST
Australia faces Afghanistan in its final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide.

Australia faces Afghanistan in its final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide.

Australia takes on Afghanistan in its last T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide on Friday.

Live Streaming details

When will Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 4, 2022, Friday.

What time will Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start? 

The Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST. 

What time does the toss between Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played? 

The Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Which TV channel will telecast Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in India.

When and where to watch Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

