Australia takes on Afghanistan in its last T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide on Friday.

Live Streaming details

When will Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 4, 2022, Friday.

What time will Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Which TV channel will telecast Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Afghanistan vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in India.

When and where to watch Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.