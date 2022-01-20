Terry Motau appointed chairperson of disciplinary hearing against Boucher

Cricket South Africa has appointed senior counsel, advocate Terry Motau as the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing into allegations of racism against national head coach Mark Boucher.

The appointment has come after Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) in a report in December accused Boucher, former captain and current CSA director Graeme Smith, and former batter AB de Villiers of unfairly discriminating against black players.

Allegations of racism were levelled against Boucher by his former Proteas teammate, Paul Adams.

The governing body said if the independent inquiry finds Boucher guilty, it "could lead to his dismissal" but also emphasised that "it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise."

In the 235-page report, SJN commission head Dumisa Ntsebeza SC had indicated that he was not in a position to make "definite findings" and recommended that a further process be undertaken in this regard.

"In keeping with this approach, the Board was obligated to institute further formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the SJN report, and this is the first of these processes," CSA said in a statement.

CSA said that a charge sheet, containing both the disciplinary charges against Boucher, as well as his rights, was provided to him on January 17. "The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa’s Constitution and labour legislation," said CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo.

"It is now up to the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps."

The upcoming inquiry will also consider concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe.

"CSA emphasises that any implicated party will be given a fair opportunity to be heard so that finality can be achieved,” said Naidoo.

The issue came to light after Boucher and former spinner Paul Adams testified that the latter was given a nickname, which had racial overtones, by his national team-mates, including the current head coach.