Thailand beats Pakistan by four wickets in Women’s Asia Cup

Natthakan Chantham's 51-ball 61 powered Thailand to a memorable four-wicket win in the Women's T20 Asia Cup match in Sylhet on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
06 October, 2022 15:15 IST
Thailand has two points now and remains in contention for a place in the semis. It plays UAE and Malaysia next.

Thailand has two points now and remains in contention for a place in the semis. It plays UAE and Malaysia next. | Photo Credit: Asian Cricket Council

Chasing 117 to win, Thailand needed 10 off six and then eight off five when Rosenan Kanoh hit Diana Baig for a straight four to make it four off four. Nattaya Boochatham eventually got Thailand over the line with a single off the last ball, sparking off wild celebrations.

After the win, Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai said: “Very excited. Pakistan are a strong side. We want to beat every team, but at the moment, we just enjoyed our fielding and batting. I want my team to have fun, and the win comes automatically.”

Earlier, batting first, Pakistan put on a modest 116 riding on Sidra Ameen's 64-ball 56. Sornnarin Tippoch was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand with figures of 2 for 20.

Brief scores
Thailand 117 for 6 (Chantham 61, Tuba 2-18, Dar 2-26) beat Pakistan116 for 5 (Ameen 56, Tippoch 2-20) by four wickets

