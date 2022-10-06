Thailand beats Pakistan by four wickets in Women’s Asia Cup

Natthakan Chantham's 51-ball 61 powered Thailand to a memorable four-wicket win in the Women's T20 Asia Cup match in Sylhet on Thursday.

Chasing 117 to win, Thailand needed 10 off six and then eight off five when Rosenan Kanoh hit Diana Baig for a straight four to make it four off four. Nattaya Boochatham eventually got Thailand over the line with a single off the last ball, sparking off wild celebrations.

After the win, Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai said: “Very excited. Pakistan are a strong side. We want to beat every team, but at the moment, we just enjoyed our fielding and batting. I want my team to have fun, and the win comes automatically.”

Earlier, batting first, Pakistan put on a modest 116 riding on Sidra Ameen's 64-ball 56. Sornnarin Tippoch was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand with figures of 2 for 20.

Thailand has two points now and remains in contention for a place in the semis. It plays UAE and Malaysia next.