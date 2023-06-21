Magazine

The Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked crucial WTC points; players fined for slow over rate

The ICC in a statement said that despite losing two points, the players from both sides were fined 40 per cent of their match fees.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 13:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes look on after Australia sealed a thriller at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 series lead in the Ashes opener against England.
Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes look on after Australia sealed a thriller at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 series lead in the Ashes opener against England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes look on after Australia sealed a thriller at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 series lead in the Ashes opener against England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australia and England have been docked two points from their World Test Championship tally for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The ICC in a statement said that despite losing two points, the players from both sides were fined 40 per cent of their match fees.

“Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Australia captain Pat Cummins and England counterpart Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings,” it added.

The sanctions will see Australia with a total of 10 points after their first Test of the new cycle while England is behind all eight of its rivals in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia beat India to win the World Test Championship crown at The Oval earlier this month. In the first Ashes Test, Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle.

The visitor, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed day on 107 for three but its chances looked remote when it was reduced to 227-8. However, Cummins, in partnership with Nathan Lyon, launched a fightback and sealed victory with an unbeaten 44.

In suffocating tension, he struck the final boundary to take his side over the line for a 1-0 lead in the series.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
