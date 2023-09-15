MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Tilak Varma makes ODI debut for India

India made five changes to the team that beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday, with the captain opting to test the bench strength in the dead rubber before the final on Sunday.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 14:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tilak Varma receives his ODI cap from Rohit Sharma ahead of the game against Bangladesh.
Tilak Varma receives his ODI cap from Rohit Sharma ahead of the game against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI
Tilak Varma receives his ODI cap from Rohit Sharma ahead of the game against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI

Middle order batter Tilak Varma will make his ODI debut for India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma announced at the toss on Friday.

India made five changes to the team that beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday, with the captain opting to test the bench strength in the dead rubber before the final on Sunday.

LIVE BLOG: Follow live scores and updates from the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 game at Colombo

Tilak Varma was selected in the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup after his performances in West Indies in August 2023, but did not find a place in the 15-man shortlist for the ICC ODI World Cup later this year.

The 20-year-old made his T20I debut for India against West Indies in Tarouba where he scored a quickfire 22-ball 39 sa India lost to West Indies by just four runs.

He scored a fifty in the next T20I game at Providence, Guyana, top scoring for the side in another close loss.

Varma first caught the eyeballs after his performances for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League after making his debut in the 2022 edition.

He has since played 25 IPL games, scoring 740 runs at an average of 38.95 and a strike rate of 144.53.

