BBL 2023: England’s Tom Curran loses appeal over intimidating umpire

The Sydney Sixers’ Curran, who has played 30 T20 games for England, was slapped with the punishment following a pre-match incident against the Hobart Hurricanes this month.

Published : Dec 24, 2023 12:26 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: England bowler Tom Curran lost his appeal Sunday over a four-match Big Bash League ban for intimidating an umpire, with Cricket Australia saying it was essential that officials were respected. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
ALSO READ: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of South Africa Test series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named replacement

It involved the umpire having to move to avoid a collision with him during a practice run.

“Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game,” said CA general manager Alistair Dobson.

“We acknowledge the remorse Tom’s shown following the appeal and look forward to seeing him back in Sixers colours.”

Curran was charged with “intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match”.

He appealed the charge with the head of the Sixers Rachael Haynes saying he “did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official”.

But she said Sunday the club accepted the punishment.

“We sought to appeal the original decision based on previous code of conduct cases,” Haynes said.

“Whilst not disagreeing that Tom had breached the code through his conduct, we felt that the charge was inconsistent with other offences. Following the ruling, we respect that not to be the case.”

