Tom Latham and Kane Williamson partnership completely changed the scenario of the game: Shreyas Iyer

India batter Shreyas Iyer admitted that a “few things didn’t go their way” in the opening ODI against New Zealand and as a team, they need to “introspect” and comeback stronger in the remaining two games of the series.

Tom Latham hit an attacking unbeaten 145 off 104 balls while skipper Kane Williamson struck an unconquered 94 off 98 deliveries as New Zealand chased down India’s 307-run target with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare. Iyer, who scored a 76-ball 80, said 306 for seven posted by India was a commendable total but the visitor was blown away by the unconquered 221-run fourth wicket partnership between Latham and Williamson.

“The situation we were in and from there to reach 307 is a commendable total. Definitely, some things didn’t go our way today but its a learning curve, we can introspect, comeback with new ideas in the next game,” he said in the post-match press conference.