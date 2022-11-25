Cricket

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson partnership completely changed the scenario of the game: Shreyas Iyer

Tom Latham hit an attacking unbeaten 145 off 104 balls while skipper Kane Williamson struck an unconquered 94 off 98 deliveries as New Zealand chased down India’s 307-run target with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 20:00 IST
25 November, 2022 20:00 IST

Tom Latham hit an attacking unbeaten 145 off 104 balls while skipper  Kane Williamson struck an unconquered 94 off 98 deliveries as New Zealand chased down India’s 307-run target with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

India batter  Shreyas Iyer admitted that a “few things didn’t go their way” in the opening ODI against  New Zealand and as a team, they need to “introspect” and comeback stronger in the remaining two games of the series.

Also Read
We need to introspect and come back stronger in next game: Shreyas Iyer

Tom Latham hit an attacking unbeaten 145 off 104 balls while skipper  Kane Williamson struck an unconquered 94 off 98 deliveries as New Zealand chased down India’s 307-run target with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare. Iyer, who scored a 76-ball 80, said 306 for seven posted by India was a commendable total but the visitor was blown away by the unconquered 221-run fourth wicket partnership between Latham and Williamson.

“The situation we were in and from there to reach 307 is a commendable total. Definitely, some things didn’t go our way today but its a learning curve, we can introspect, comeback with new ideas in the next game,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us