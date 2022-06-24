Trichy Warriors opens TNPL campaign with win against Dindigul Dragons

Nidhish Rajagopal slammed a well-composed unbeaten half-century (64 n.o., 48b, 6x4, 1x6) to help Ruby Trichy Warriors get off its TNPL campaign on a winning note with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Dindigul Dragons at the ICL Ground in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Chasing 145, the Warriors got off strongly with 33 on the board before losing openers Amit Sathvik (20) and M. Vijay in the fifth over.

Nidhish was joined by Adithya Ganesh (37 n.o.) and the two left-handers steadied things by playing cautiously till the halfway stage.

In the 11th over, Nidhish found three consecutive boundaries off pacer L. Vignesh and from there on took charge of the innings.

He was well supported by Adithya and they forged an unbeaten 114-run stand for the third wicket to help their side chase down the target with an over to spare.

Earlier, electing to field, Warriors bowlers led by debutant pacer Ajay Krishna (2/9) produced a disciplined effort to restrict Dragons to just 144 for eight.

Dragons skipper Hari Nishaanth started strongly tearing into Saravana Kumar, hitting him for two fours and sixes in the fourth over before falling to Ajay, slicing a wide delivery straight to the point fielder.

Skipper Rahil Shah (2/24) shuffled his bowlers well and produced a tight spell himself picking two wickets. He was well supported by off-spinner M.E. Yazh Arun Mozhi (1/18) as the duo kept things tight during the middle overs by picking up wickets regularly.

Later, L. Vignesh chipped in with a valuable 32 to help Dragons put up a fighting total but in the end, was not enough.

The scores:

Dindigul Dragons 144/8 in 20 overs (L. Vignesh 32 n.o., Ajay Krishna 2/9, Rahil Shah 2/24) lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors 147/2 in 19 overs (Nidhish Rajagopal 64 n.o., Adithya Ganesh 37 n.o.).

Saturday's match: At Tirunelveli: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies 3.15 p.m.; Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings 7.15 p.m.