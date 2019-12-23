Vernon Philander to retire from international cricket after England Tests

South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander will call time on his international career at the end of the Test series against England in January 2020.

In a career spanning more than 12 years, Philander has played 97 matches across all three formats, scoring 1784 runs and a combined 261 wickets.

Philander, who took eight for 78 against Australia on his Test debut, reached 50 wickets in only seven matches, the second-fastest ever in Test history. Philander grabbed 16 in two Tests against Sri Lanka and then tormented New Zealand in the three Test away series. He had six five-fors in his first seven Tests, and reached 50 wickets only 139 days from his debut.

I would like to hereby announce that I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the Test series against England. I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey.

"I want to give thanks to my Heavenly Father for blessing me with the opportunity to represent my country for the last 12 years. It has been a honour and privilege to have played alongside the very best in the game as well as being part of the best test team for a number of years," Philander said.

"Thank you must also go to CSA, the Cape Cobras, all the coaches, management, captains and team mates and the very special fans from all over the world for your love and support.

"My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to. Looking forward to seeing you all there," he added.