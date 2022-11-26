Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy happening in Gujarat. Stay tuned as we get all the live updates.

Mumbai 95/5 vs Uttar Pradesh: Kartik Tyagi strikes and the youngster has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane as Shiva Singh traps Arman Jaffer to leave Mumbai five down and in trouble. Rahane and Jaffer added a valuable 52-run stand for the third wicket but failed to get going as Uttar Pradesh has taken control of the match.

Jharkhand 40/5 vs Karnataka: Karnataka is all over Jharkhand and taking huge steps towards booking a place in the quarters as Jharkhand has lost half the side for just 40 runs on board. Ronit More has picked two wickets while the likes of Vidwath Kaverappa, Venkatesh M na dM Bhandage have featured in the wickets column. The experienced Saurabh Tiwary was the last man dismissed as skipper Virat Singh along with Shahbaz Nadeem are back in the hut. Karnataka is hunting in packs.

Mumbai 62/2 vs Uttar Pradesh: Ajinkya Rahane and Arman Jaffer have steadied the Mumbai ship after losing two early wickets with an unbeaten 47-run stand with the skipper batting on 24 off 36 balls. Ankit Rajpoot and Shivam Mavi did the early damage and Kartik Tyagi along with Shiva Singh will look to dent Mumbai.

Kerala 59/2 vs J & K: Auqib Nabi has broken the 47-run opening stand by dismissing opener Rahul P and then dismissed Vatshal as Kerala loses two wickets in quick succession. Vinoop Manoharan seems to have got an eye in with a run-a-ball 36 and Kerala is going at 4.12 runs per over with skipper Sachin Baby off the mark in the very first ball. Jammu and Kashmir has got the breakthrough and will look to make further inroads.

Jharkhand 5/2 vs Karnataka: Karnataka vs Jharkhand: Ronit More and V Kaverappa have left Jharkhand in trouble as the side has lost both its openers and Karnataka on fire with the ball. While Kaverappa removed Arnav Sinha, More accounted the wicket of Utkarsh Singh.

Mumbai 29/2 vs Uttar Pradesh: Prithvi Shaw fails on the big occasion as the opener falls for 11-ball 10 and Uttar Pradesh has made early inroads after opting to bowl first. Shivam Mavi strikes with the big wicket of Shaw while Divyaansh was bowled for a duck by Ankit Rajpoot. Arman Jaffer and skipper Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle, doing the repair work.

Kerala 24/0 vs J & K: Rahul P and Vinoop Sheela Manoharan have given Kerala a sound start in the knockout match and both openers seem to be in no rush. The duo is negating the new ball well and tackling the Jammu and Kashmir attack with poise and minimal risk.

November 26, Saturday Matches

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala, Pre Quarterfinal

Toss: Jammu and Kashmmir won the toss and opted to bowl first in Ahmedabad

Jammu and Kashmir Playing XI: Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Nazir Malik, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Pundir(c), Fazil Rashid(w), Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf

Kerala Playing XI: Ponnan Rahul, Faisal Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Sachin Baby(c), Vishnu Vinod(w), Sijomon Joseph, Abdul Basith, Vaisakh Chandran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Akhil Scaria, Vinoop Manoharan

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai, Pre Quarterfinal

Toss: Uttar Pradesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in Ahmedabad

Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Divyansh Saxena, Armaan Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore(w), Tanush Kotian, Aman Hakim Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Uttar Pradesh Playing XI: Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal(w), Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma(c), Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shiva Singh

Karnataka vs Jharkhand, Pre quarterfinal

Toss: Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl first in Ahmedabad

Karnataka Playing XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR(w), Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Jharkhand Playing XI: Arnav Sinha, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh(c), Saurabh Tiwary, Rajandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra(w), Anukul Roy, Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar

