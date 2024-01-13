MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series

Shai Hope will captain the ODI squad which includes first call-ups for Grenadian batsman Teddy Bishop and Guyanese wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 08:11 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File image Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies.
File image Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer has been left out of the West Indies ODI and Twenty20 squads for the upcoming white ball series in Australia.

West Indies, which co-hosts June’s Twenty20 World Cup with the United States, named squads for both the short-form series on Friday after beating England in last month’s ODI and T20 series.

Hetmyer had a poor series against England and was dropped after scores of 1 and 2 in the opening T20 games of the series.

Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford will miss the ODI series, as they are being allowed to play in T20 franchise cricket, but will be part of a full-strength squad named for the T20 games.

ALSO READ | Pacer Prasidh Krishna picks up injury during Ranji match

Shai Hope will captain the ODI squad which includes first call-ups for Grenadian batsman Teddy Bishop and Guyanese wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach.

There are recalls to the ODI squad for all-rounders Justin Greaves and Kavem Hodge and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh.

Greaves returns after missing the recent series against England following a hamstring injury in November in the regional Super 50 Cup, where he scored 403 runs in seven innings at an average of 80.59 for the Leeward Islands.

In the T20 squad, skippered by Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, who was rested for the final two games against England, comes back into the team to replace Matthew Forde.

“For the T20I series, this forms part of our crucial preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup where we are hosts. We are hoping to build on strong overall performances against India and England and to keep improving as we approach the major tournament,” said Cricket West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes.

After the two-Test series, which starts on Tuesday, the three-match ODI series starts on February 2 and then the three T20 games begin a week later.

West Indies ODI squad for Australia series:
Shai Hope (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
West Indies Twenty20 squad for Australia series:
Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

Related Topics

Shimron Hetmyer /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series
    AFP
  2. Musiala double hands Bayern win at season restart as club remembers Beckenbauer
    Reuters
  3. India vs Australia LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italy women visit Ranchi’s Jagannath Temple on the eve of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. AFC Asian Cup: Host Qatar opens title defence with 3-0 win over Lebanon
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series
    AFP
  2. Pacer Prasidh Krishna picks up injury during Ranji match
    PTI
  3. Who is Dhruv Jurel, selected in India’s Test squad against England?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Test series 2024: Full squad list for first two Test matches
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar joins English county Essex
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series
    AFP
  2. Musiala double hands Bayern win at season restart as club remembers Beckenbauer
    Reuters
  3. India vs Australia LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italy women visit Ranchi’s Jagannath Temple on the eve of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. AFC Asian Cup: Host Qatar opens title defence with 3-0 win over Lebanon
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment