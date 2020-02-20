T20 World Cup: India women begin quest for trophy against Australia

The Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming for much needed consistency when it opens its bid for an elusive ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup opener against defending champions Australia here on Friday.

Inconsistency has plagued India for a long time and a classic example was its performance in the recently held tri-series in Australia where it reached the final.

It won and lost a game against the more accomplished England and Australia before losing to the mighty host, which has won the T20 World Cup a record four times out of the six editions held so far.

India’ middle and lower-order needs to do a lot better than what it has been doing to beat the likes of Australia and England in the knock-out stages, something that has been been acknowledged by star opener Smriti Mandhana.

The team needs to ensure that the frequent middle-order collapses are not repeated in the showpiece event.

The southpaw and 16-year-old Shafali Verma will have to get India off to a flying start more often than not in the competition.

Expectations are high from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who too has suffered from inconsistency and would like to correct that, beginning with the opener against Australia.

In the bowling department, it has heavily relied on spinners with not many quality pacers to choose from.

Shikha Pandey, who is often the lone pacer in the playing eleven full of spinners, has the crucial task of providing early breakthroughs.

“As an opening bowler, I’m obviously thinking about the early breakthroughs and that doesn’t change,” said Pandey, India’s fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20s.

“In the first six, we are trying to take wickets and then it’s about containing the batters before coming back and bowling the best you can in the death overs.

“I would say 150 is now a par score in a T20 game, so the first six overs batters actually get a lot of freedom and try to hit as many runs as possible,” she added.

The squad is expected to reach the last four as it had two years ago but the growing women’s game in India will get a further fillip only if it goes all the way.

India will take on Australia, which could not have asked for a better build-up to the tournament. It finalised its combinations during the tri-series and is looking to triumph at home.