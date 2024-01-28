MagazineBuy Print

South Africa beats Australia in women’s cricket for first time

South Africa secured a first-ever win over Australia in the women’s T20I format, on Sunday, after it pipped the home side by six wickets in Canberra.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 10:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt in action.
File - South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt in action. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images
infoIcon

File - South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt in action. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images

South Africa secured a first-ever win over Australia in women’s cricket, on Sunday, after it pipped the home side by six wickets in the second T20I of a multi-format series in Canberra.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt starred for the Proteas with an unbeaten half-century in the chase, after a disciplined bowling performance restricted the Aussies to 142.

Medium pacer Masabata Klaas was the pick of the bowlers for the South Africans, with the 31-year-old ending with figures of 3/16 in her three overs.

Australia’s innings was salvaged by a late flourish from Grace Harris, who scored an 18-ball 31.

South Africa’s response was based on a measured opening stand between Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, which accounted for 75 runs inside 10 overs.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Wolvaardt continued to hold one end up as Australian bowlers plugged in with a few wickets and eventually took her side to the target with one over to spare.

