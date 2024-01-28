South Africa beats Australia in women’s cricket for first time

South Africa secured a first-ever win over Australia in women’s cricket, on Sunday, after it pipped the home side by six wickets in the second T20I of a multi-format series in Canberra.
Skipper Laura Wolvaardt starred for the Proteas with an unbeaten half-century in the chase, after a disciplined bowling performance restricted the Aussies to 142.
Medium pacer Masabata Klaas was the pick of the bowlers for the South Africans, with the 31-year-old ending with figures of 3/16 in her three overs.
Australia’s innings was salvaged by a late flourish from Grace Harris, who scored an 18-ball 31.
South Africa’s response was based on a measured opening stand between Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, which accounted for 75 runs inside 10 overs.
Wolvaardt continued to hold one end up as Australian bowlers plugged in with a few wickets and eventually took her side to the target with one over to spare.
