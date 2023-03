Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Dream 11 prediction, Women’s Premier League: GG vs MI predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League inaugural game at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between MI and GG.

PREDICTED XI

⦿ Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Hurley Gala/Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar

⦿ Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav/Saika Ishaque

MI vs GG WPL Dream 11 prediction Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong Team Composition: MI 6:5 GG Credits Left: 8