Women's Cricket

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

A coordinated batting performance coupled by a clinical show in the field helped India make quick work of West Indies in their second warm-up fixture ahead of the Women's World Cup.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Christchurch (New Zealand) 03 March, 2022 11:02 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Christchurch (New Zealand) 03 March, 2022 11:02 IST
In their second warm-up fixture, India won the toss against West Indies and chose to bat. Photo: Twitter/West Indies
1/8
Shafali Verma's poor run of form continued as she was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Photo: Getty Images
2/8
Smriti Mandhana (66), Deepti Sharma (51), Mithali Raj (30) and Yastika Bhatia (42) came good to help India post a competitive 258. Photo: Getty Images
3/8
Hayley Matthews (in picture), Cherry-Ann Fraser and Karishma Ramharack took two wickets each. Photo: Getty Images
4/8
Shemaine Campbelle led the West Indies response with a gritty 63-run knock with some support from Hayley Matthews who scored 44 runs but the Windies batting failed otherwise. Photo: Getty Images
5/8
West Indies managed 177/9 in response, giving India a resounding 81-run win. Photo: Getty Images
6/8
Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets to her name. Photo: Getty Images
7/8
Despite going wicketless for the second game in a row, Jhulan Goswami returned impressive figures of 8-2-14-0 with an economy of 1.75. Photo: Getty Images
8/8

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.