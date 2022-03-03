Women's Cricket In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win A coordinated batting performance coupled by a clinical show in the field helped India make quick work of West Indies in their second warm-up fixture ahead of the Women's World Cup. Team Sportstar Christchurch (New Zealand) 03 March, 2022 11:02 IST Team Sportstar Christchurch (New Zealand) 03 March, 2022 11:02 IST In their second warm-up fixture, India won the toss against West Indies and chose to bat. Photo: Twitter/West Indies 1/8 Shafali Verma's poor run of form continued as she was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Photo: Getty Images 2/8 Smriti Mandhana (66), Deepti Sharma (51), Mithali Raj (30) and Yastika Bhatia (42) came good to help India post a competitive 258. Photo: Getty Images 3/8 Hayley Matthews (in picture), Cherry-Ann Fraser and Karishma Ramharack took two wickets each. Photo: Getty Images 4/8 Shemaine Campbelle led the West Indies response with a gritty 63-run knock with some support from Hayley Matthews who scored 44 runs but the Windies batting failed otherwise. Photo: Getty Images 5/8 West Indies managed 177/9 in response, giving India a resounding 81-run win. Photo: Getty Images 6/8 Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets to her name. Photo: Getty Images 7/8 Despite going wicketless for the second game in a row, Jhulan Goswami returned impressive figures of 8-2-14-0 with an economy of 1.75. Photo: Getty Images 8/8 Read more stories on Women's Cricket.