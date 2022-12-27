Shafali Verma-led Indian U-19 women’s team beat South Africa by 54 runs in the first of five T20Is in Pretoria on Monday. After a shaky batting performance, the bowlers bailed India out restricting the host in their chase of 138. The series is the final preparatory exercise for both teams ahead of the U-19 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in South Africa in January 2023.

South Africa's decision to win the toss and elect to field paid off in the very first over. Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck on the first ball of the Indian innings as the pace took her by surprise.

Watchthehighlights of the 1st T20I between India U19 women and South Africa U19 Women here

The onus then fell on Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari who steadied the Indian innings with a 70-run second -wicket partnership off 75 deliveries. The Indian batters struggled to get going thereafter. A late partnership of 22 runs from 14 deliveries between Hurley Gala and Titas Sadhu helped India finish with 137 runs on the board.

South Africa managed to punctuate the visitor’s run with the bat with regular wickets. Ayanda Hlubi and Kayla Reyneke we’re the pick of the bowlers with two wickets each to their name.

Chasing 138 to win, the host also had an abysmal run with the bat with Reyneke's 20-run effort being the most a batter could manager. South Africa botched up it's powerplay with the entire top order back in the but for just 24 runs . With the asking rate climbing constantly, SA needed more than 70 runs off the last five overs and didn't have the firepower or the stability to see it through, giving India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Archana Devi spearheaded the Indian bowling effort finishing with three wickets for just 14 runs in four overs.