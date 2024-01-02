India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?

Having won the first two ODIs, Australia has claimed the series win however, a determined Indian side will look to prevent a clean sweep when the two teams clash in the 3rd ODI.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, January 2 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.