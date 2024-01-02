MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?

IND-W vs AUS-W: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia happening in Mumbai.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 07:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: India-W in a huddle
File Photo: India-W in a huddle | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: India-W in a huddle | Photo Credit: AFP

Having won the first two ODIs, Australia has claimed the series win however, a determined Indian side will look to prevent a clean sweep when the two teams clash in the 3rd ODI.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Middle-order issues to address for India as Australia looks to finish ODI leg with a clean sweep

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, January 2 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

SQUADS
India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap
Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham

