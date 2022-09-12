Women's Cricket

Mandhana considers Women’s Big Bash pull out to manage workload

Mandhana has been on the road since February when India played a bilateral series against New Zealand ahead of the ODI World Cup.

PTI
12 September, 2022 18:24 IST
12 September, 2022 18:24 IST
CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Smriti Mandhana of India bats during the 1st Vitality IT20 match between England Women v India Women at Seat Unique Riverside on September 10, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Smriti Mandhana of India bats during the 1st Vitality IT20 match between England Women v India Women at Seat Unique Riverside on September 10, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: JAN KRUGER

Mandhana has been on the road since February when India played a bilateral series against New Zealand ahead of the ODI World Cup.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is considering pulling out of the Women’s Big Bash League to manage her workload, allowing her to be in top shape for national duty.

Mandhana has been on the road since February when India played a bilateral series against New Zealand ahead of the ODI World Cup. After the Commonwealth Games last month, the southpaw stayed back in the UK for the Hundred and is now part of the bilateral series against host England.

“I think more than the mental part, it’s about managing a little bit of physical part,” Mandhana said in a virtual media interaction ahead of the second T20. “Definitely, I’ll be thinking about pulling out of WBBL because I don’t want to miss out on playing for India or having any niggles when I play for India because I want to give my 100% when I play international cricket. So definitely, I’ll be thinking about playing or pulling out of Big Bash.”

India’s women cricketers did not play for 12 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mandhana, however, has no issues with the busier schedule that she is having to deal with.

Also Read
India squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Shami, Samson miss out; Bumrah, Harshal return to Rohit’s team for Australia

“I have been on the road for a while now. Post the one-day World Cup, I have been on the road with the domestic and the tournaments you mentioned (the Sri Lanka tour, the Commonwealth Games, the Women’s Hundred).

“I just try to tell myself that because of Covid we haven’t really played a lot of cricket and we really hoped that we came back and start playing cricket.

“And now, I can’t be complaining that we have a lot of cricket on the platter. As a woman player we always wanted this sort of schedule for us.

“I’m really happy to be playing so much cricket and I’ve had my family over, like my mom is over here and she was here for the Hundred as well. So that also helps to be in a good mindset and the team-mates have been just amazing. It feels like we’re a family together.” 

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us