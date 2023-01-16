IND vs UAE live score, U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: Shafali falls for 34-ball 78, India 127/1 after 10 over

India previous results

India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the second game of Group D. Shweta Sehrawat’s crucial 92 powered India in the 167-run chase against South Africa to secure two points.

Warm-up results

India beat Australia by 18 runs in its first warm-up fixture. It only managed to score 97 for eight in 20 overs after electing to bat but restricted Australia to 79 for seven, with captain Shafali Verma picking 3/8.

However, India narrowly lost to Bangladesh by three runs in its following warm-up as it failed to chase 122 runs, despite Shafali’s unbeaten 43 and No. 3 batter G. Trisha’s 44.