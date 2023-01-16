IND vs UAE live score, U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: Shafali falls for 34-ball 78, India 127/1 after 10 over

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group D match between India and the United Arab Emirates at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday.
Indhuja Nandakumar bowls her 2nd over. Shafali smokes her for back-to-back boundaries. She starts with a SIX, down the leg and then hits her for four over covers. Nandakumar to Shafali, OUT! UAE gets a wicket against the run of play as Shafali tries to hit Nandakumar for another boundary but the ball did not carry enough and goes straight to the hands of Mahika Gaur at long off. Richa Ghosh comes in at number three and gets off the mark with a boundary. 17 runs from this over, but captain Shafali departs for 34 balls 78!
Lavanya Keny comes into the attack for the first time today. Keny to Shafali, SIX! she goes down on one knee and smokes it for a maximum. Make it 12 off 2 balls as this time she chooses an aerial route down the ground for another SIX! Shafali gives the strike back to Shweta in the last delivery of the over and Shweta makes it count by hitting it for a four to collect 19 from this over.
Vaishnave Mahesh comes back in the attack. A couple of runs for Shweta from the first delivery. Mahesh to Shweta, another double. Next ball she gives the strike back to captain Shafali. Mahesh to Shafali, FOUR! and with this she completes her quick-fire fifty of just 26 deliveries. Shweta too joins Shafali in destruction, she ends the over with a boundary, she sweeps the full length delivery for a boundary.
Mahika Gaur comes back in the attack after a break. Gaur to Shweta and she steers it away for a single but wait, this is poor cricket from the UAE women’s U-19 team as they overthrow this ball which races away to the boundary. 5 off the first ball. Destruction continues from Shafali as she hit Gaur for three fours in the last four deliveries. India manages 17 off the over. Powerplay ends, India 68 for no loss.
Samaira Dharnidharika comes into the attack from the other end. So change on both ends. But no change in the flow of runs for India. Dharnidharka did a decent job to give only two singles in the first four deliveries but Shafali punished the full-toss to register it over the fence for SIX runs! 8 off the over as India crosses the 50-run mark inside 5 overs.
Vaishnave Mahesh comes into the attack. She replaces Mahika Gaur. Shafali is toying with the bowling attack here. She registers three fours off Vaishanve’s first over. Three boundaries along with a single as India nears 50 quite quickly!
Indhuja continues from the other end. A better start for Indhuja this time. She controls the flow of run and gave only one single in the first four deliveries. Indhuja to Shafali, FOUR! she clips this one over mid-on for a boundary. 6 from the over as India ends 3rd over with 30 runs on the board.
Mahika Gaur comes into the attack from the other end. Gaur to Shafali, FOUR! Shafali takes no time to get off the mark. A length delivery off the leg and Shafali clips it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Two in two for Shafali, this time she drives it over covers for another boundary. This is class batting by her. Good, come back from Gaur as she holds the tight line for the next two balls. Gaur to Shafali, FOUR! the third boundary in the over as this time she guides it to the third man for another boundary. 12 off this over too as India finish with 24 runs in the first two overs.
Indhuja Nandakumar starts the proceedings for UAE. Indhuja starts with a length delivery and Shweta is beaten! Good start for the bowler here. Indhuja to Shweta, FOUR! Boundary off the third ball and Shweta gets off the mark with a marvellous drive over covers. The fifth ball of the over shapes in and Shweta plays it late towards the third man for the second FOUR of the over! Make it three fours in the over as Shweta ends the over with a boundary. 12 off the first over. 0,0,4,0,4,4!
Shweta and Shafali will open for India. Indhuja Nandakumar starts the proceedings for UAE.
Titas Sandhu came in for Soumya Tiwari and Mannat Kashyap came in for Sonam Yadav. No change for UAE in its playing XI.
UAE has won the toss and elected to field.
Playing 11s:
India: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma(c), Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD
UAE: Theertha Satish (c & wk), Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Avni Sunil Patil, Archara Supriya, Geethika Jyothis
We are just a few minutes away from the toss. Till now, from the 8 games played, only 3 teams have won the game after winning the toss while the other 5 teams have lost their games.
INDIA: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (c), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Richa Ghosh (wk), Soniya Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD, Sonam Yadav.
UAE: Theertha Satish (c), Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Avni Patil, Archara Supriya, Geethika Jyothis
- India vs UAE - 1:30 PM
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 1:30 PM
- Australia vs USA - 5:15 PM
- South Africa vs Scotland - 5:15 PM
United Arab Emirates U19 women’s beat Scotland U19 women’s by 6 wickets. Chasing 100 runs was never a problem for UAE as it easily cruise past Scotland’s target in 16.2 overs. Samaira Dharnidharka won the PoTM for her 2/22 in bowling and 23 runs in batting.
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the second game of Group D. Shweta Sehrawat’s crucial 92 powered India in the 167-run chase against South Africa to secure two points.
- Warm-up results
India beat Australia by 18 runs in its first warm-up fixture. It only managed to score 97 for eight in 20 overs after electing to bat but restricted Australia to 79 for seven, with captain Shafali Verma picking 3/8.
However, India narrowly lost to Bangladesh by three runs in its following warm-up as it failed to chase 122 runs, despite Shafali’s unbeaten 43 and No. 3 batter G. Trisha’s 44.
Viacom18 bags Women’s IPL media rights!
India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam
UAE: Theertha Satish (c), Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Avanee Patil, Archara Supriya, Rishitha Rajith, Geethika Jyothis, Sanjana Ramesh, Ishitha Zehra.
India vs United Arab Emirates U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will NOT be telecast LIVE in India. The match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.