WPL 2024 Diary: A vision that RCB collectively bought into

Before the first Women’s Premier League auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore aimed to create a brand beyond just winning championships. It drew inspiration from its long-standing association with the Indian Premier League, where the men’s team, despite not having won a title yet, continues to hold sway among home fans through its star players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle, coupled with marketing and advertising muscle.

Now, RCB is trying to balance the same brand-building with on-field success, with its women’s team. Smriti Mandhana’s side, too, stumbled in the first season but has bounced back with a strong squad this year. The RCB women played in front of their home crowd for the first time during the WPL 2024 season. In the heart of Bengaluru, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pulsated with energy as 26,000 voices merged into a deafening roar. For Smriti Mandhana, the overwhelming reception during the toss at their tournament opener against UP Warriorz exemplified the unwavering home support.

In a chat with Sportstar, Mandhana said, “It was wonderful to be around the fans, especially during that toss. I don’t think I will forget that moment for at least the next 2–3 years. I’m definitely going to have that in the back of my head because that’s pretty special. I was not able to hear what Mel (Jones) was saying there.”

“We’ve heard a lot about the RCB fans but got a little experience of what they actually bring, and more than pressure, we will take it as support. I heard Sophie (Molineux) say that the crowd was adding 20 runs to our total, which is true because they cheered every run, every wicket, and every dot as well,” she added with a proud smile.

Even for a stalwart like Ellyse Perry, accustomed to the pinnacle of sporting achievement, RCB’s homecoming was nothing short of revelatory. “It was a brand-new experience.

It was really special. And I think at the moment in women’s cricket, those things keep happening, like it just gets bigger and better every year.”

For Perry, whose illustrious career spans triumphs across cricketing formats and even on the football pitch, the allure of such experiences remains undiminished. “Even from the WPL last year, which was fantastic, coming to Bangalore here and now playing with our home fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was like a totally unique experience in all the years that I’ve played and never got a chance to do that. So it’s pretty easy to be motivated and continue doing what I love,” she affirmed.

Having players like Sophie Devine alongside Perry makes it easier for Mandhana to lead a young and dynamic team, a perspective sometimes overlooked from a leadership standpoint.

“Last year, when the auction happened, I was in two minds about how they (Perry and Devine) were going to adjust to being on your team because we’ve always played against each other for like eight to 10 years. I don’t think we’ve ever spoken to each other while playing because we both are, I think, reserved people.”

The transition from rivals to teammates running with the same target eventually panned out to be smoother than expected.

“Last year, the campaign didn’t go the way we wanted, but the kind of support they gave me... was something nice, and we bonded over that a lot more because sometimes when things are going well, you may not really understand the value, but when things are not going well and then when we stick together, I think that’s what makes these guys special,” she added.

“With the experience they had, they kind of had everyone together; they even supported me a lot. This year we started talking from the first day, and it was easy because we kind of know each other now. It’s amazing to have them around.

A lot of youngsters in India get inspired by both of them, and I’m happy that she’s (Perry) fielding for our side and not for the others,” Mandhana chuckled.