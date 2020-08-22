Cricket Cricket Zimbabwe set to tour Pakistan in October-November “Dates are being finalised with Zimbabwe but tentatively they will come to Pakistan tentatively between October 10 to 15," a Pakistan Cricket Board source said. PTI 22 August, 2020 22:58 IST Zimbabwe was originally scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals in Pakistan (File Photo). - AP Photo PTI 22 August, 2020 22:58 IST The Pakistan Cricket Board is all set to host Zimbabwe at home during October-November apart from starting off with its domestic season in a bio-secure environment to counter the COVID-19 threat.“Dates are being finalised with Zimbabwe but tentatively they will come to Pakistan tentatively between October 10 to 15 and first remain in a two-week quarantine and have COVID-19 tests before starting their training,” a PCB source informed on Saturday.READ | IPL 2020: Under quarantine, Royals players find new chat window The source said that the PCB was presently busy in preparing the protocols for the bio-secure bubble in line with government SOPs amid the COVID-19 situation.“The bio-secure bubble will be applicable for both the international series against Zimbabwe, probably the remaining four matches of the 2020 Pakistan Super League and the entire domestic season,” he said.Zimbabwe was originally scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals but it has now requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to arrange a few extra matches.“Their ODIs are part of the ICC Super League Championship but they want to play some extra matches as well,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos