Zimbabwe-Ireland ODI decider abandoned due to rain

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss, opted to bat and his side made 55-1 in 13 overs when play was halted, never to resume.

AFP
Harare 23 January, 2023 19:43 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The home team won a rain-affected first match by three wickets and lost the second by 46 runs. Zimbabwe won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

The one-day international decider between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Monday was abandoned due to rain, declared a no-result and the series drawn 1-1.

The home team won a rain-affected first match by three wickets.

In the second ODI, Ireland made 294-7 first after opener Stephen Doheny top-scored with 84 runs, and fast bowler Joshua Little took four wickets to be man of the match as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 248 and lost the match by 46 runs.

Zimbabwe won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

