Zimbabwe-Ireland ODI decider abandoned due to rain

The one-day international decider between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Monday was abandoned due to rain, declared a no-result and the series drawn 1-1.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss, opted to bat and his side made 55-1 in 13 overs when play was halted, never to resume.

The home team won a rain-affected first match by three wickets.

In the second ODI, Ireland made 294-7 first after opener Stephen Doheny top-scored with 84 runs, and fast bowler Joshua Little took four wickets to be man of the match as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 248 and lost the match by 46 runs.

Zimbabwe won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.