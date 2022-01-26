Football Videos Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede The director of Olembe District Hospital recounts the deadly stampede that left eight dead and several injured outside Olembe Stadium ahead of the AFCON match between Cameroon and Comoros. AFP 26 January, 2022 12:53 IST AFP 26 January, 2022 12:53 IST Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup Odisha FC beats NorthEast United 2-0 as ISL grapples with COVID-19 Robert Lewandowski: Football a team sport; if team plays well, my job is easier Ronaldo: It's always emotional to wear the Portugal jersey Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Africa Cup of Nations poses challenges for host Cameroon SCEB draw takes Mumbai City to ISL table top, but fourth game without a win in the ISL Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur Bengaluru FC pips Chennaiyin FC in year-ender Southern Derby - ISL match review Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa Ogbeche misses hat-trick but Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha 6-1 2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires 2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony