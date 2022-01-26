Football Videos

Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede

The director of Olembe District Hospital recounts the deadly stampede that left eight dead and several injured outside Olembe Stadium ahead of the AFCON match between Cameroon and Comoros.

AFP
26 January, 2022 12:53 IST
AFP
26 January, 2022 12:53 IST
Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup
Odisha FC beats NorthEast United 2-0 as ISL grapples with COVID-19
Robert Lewandowski: Football a team sport; if team plays well, my job is easier
Ronaldo: It's always emotional to wear the Portugal jersey

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
Africa Cup of Nations poses challenges for host Cameroon
SCEB draw takes Mumbai City to ISL table top, but fourth game without a win in the ISL
Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur
Bengaluru FC pips Chennaiyin FC in year-ender Southern Derby - ISL match review
Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa
Ogbeche misses hat-trick but Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha 6-1
2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires
2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App