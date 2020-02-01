Football Football AC Milan move for Robinson falls through, Laxalt returns Antonee Robinson will not be joining AC Milan after the Rossoneri ran out of time for additional medical tests on Friday. Ben Spratt 01 February, 2020 01:10 IST Antonee Robinson, who joined Wigan from Everton last July following a successful loan spell, had appeared set to provide cover for Theo Hernandez. But AC Milan has instead recalled Diego Laxalt from a loan with Torino. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 01 February, 2020 01:10 IST AC Milan's bid to sign left-back Antonee Robinson from Wigan Athletic collapsed on Friday, the Championship club confirmed.The Serie A giant allowed Ricardo Rodriguez to depart for PSV earlier in the week and looked to have identified a replacement in the form of United States international Robinson.The 22-year-old, who joined Wigan from Everton last July following a successful loan spell, had appeared set to provide cover for Theo Hernandez. But Milan has instead recalled Diego Laxalt from a loan with Torino.RELATED| Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Emre Can joins Borussia Dortmund Wigan released a statement on Friday confirming Robinson was heading back to the DW Stadium after a hitch in the transfer.Wigan said a fee was agreed - reportedly worth up to €11.9million (£10m) - and Robinson travelled to Milan earlier in the day, but the need for additional tests following a medical meant the deal could not be completed before the transfer deadline.Milan had also been linked with a move for Matias Vina from Nacional in Uruguay, but he joined Palmeiras on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos