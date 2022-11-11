Football

AC Milan name Furlani CEO as Gazidis replacement

Milan said on Wednesday Gazidis, who was diagnosed with throat cancer last year, would leave his position on Dec. 5 and would continue to work until his departure date.

AC Milan’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis salutes fans before a match.

AC Milan's chief executive Ivan Gazidis salutes fans before a match.

AC Milan have appointed Giorgio Furlani to replace Ivan Gazidis as chief executive officer next month, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Furlani has been member of the board of the Italian club since 2018 and will step down from that role before starting to work as CEO.

“I look forward to working with chairman Scaroni, Paolo Maldini, Stefano Pioli and the rest of the club’s leadership: together, I know that we can achieve greater success, on and off the field,” Furlani said in a statement.

U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital joined forces with the owners of the New York Yankees to complete the 1.2 billion euro ($1.24 billion) acquisition of Milan in August.

