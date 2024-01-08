MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023 complete schedule: Full list of matches in Qatar 2024, India to begin campaign against Australia

The Asian Cup, started in 1956, has expanded to 24 teams since 2019 and has become the equivalent of the Euros and African Cup of Nations in their respective continents.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 08:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Qatar starts the AFC Asian Cup as the defending champion and will look to repeat the feat, this time on home soil.
Qatar starts the AFC Asian Cup as the defending champion and will look to repeat the feat, this time on home soil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Qatar starts the AFC Asian Cup as the defending champion and will look to repeat the feat, this time on home soil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2023 edition of the AFC Asian Cup, Asia’s biggest continental tournament, is set to kick off in Qatar on January 12, 2024. The tournament will see 24 teams compete for the coveted crown, with Qatar looking to defend the title at home.

The Asian Cup, started in 1956 as a mere four-team tournament, has expanded to 24 teams since 2019 and has become the equivalent of the Euros and African Cup of Nations in their respective continents.

Initially scheduled to be hosted in China, the Asian Cup was shifted to Qatar in October 2022 after the former relinquished the hosting rights, pursuing a zero-COVID policy.

Following is the schedule of the AFC Asian Cup, with the final scheduled on February 10 at the Lusail Stadium:

Date Match Kick-Off time (local time) Kick-Off Time (IST) Venue
January 12 Qatar vs Lebanon 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Lusail Stadium
January 13 Australia vs India 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 13 China vs Tajikistan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 13 Uzbekistan vs Syria 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 14 Japan vs Vietnam 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 14 UAE vs Hong Kong 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 14 Iran vs Palestine 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Education City Stadium
January 15 South Korea vs Bahrain 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 15 Indonesia vs Iraq 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 15 Malaysia vs Jordan 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 16 Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 16 Saudi Arabia vs Oman 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 17 Lebanon vs China 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 17 Tajikistan vs Qatar 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Al Bayt Stadium
January 18 Syria vs Australia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 18 India vs Uzbekistan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 18 Palestine vs UAE 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 19 Iraq vs Japan 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Education City Stadium
January 19 Vietnam vs Indonesia 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 19 Hong Kong vs Iran 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 20 Jordan vs South Korea 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 20 Bahrain vs Malaysia 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 21 Oman vs Thailand 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 21 Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 22 Qatar vs China 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 22 Tajikistan vs Lebanon 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 23 Australia vs Uzbekistan 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 23 Syria vs India 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 23 Hong Kong vs Palestine 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 23 Iran vs UAE 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Education City Stadium
January 24 Iraq vs Vietnam 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 24 Japan vs Indonesia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 25 Jordan vs Bahrain 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 25 South Korea vs Malaysia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 25 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 25 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Education City Stadium
Round of 16
January 28 1B vs 3A/C/D - RO16 1 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 28 2A vs 2C - RO16 2 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 29 1D vs 3B/E/F - RO16 3 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 29 1A vs 3C/D/E - RO16 4 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Al Bayt Stadium
January 30 2B vs 2F - RO16 5 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 30 1F vs 2E - RO16 6 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Education City Stadium
January 31 1E vs 2D - RO16 7 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 31 1C vs 3A/B/F - RO16 8 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
Quarterfinals
February 2 QF1: W-RO16 2 vs W-RO16 3 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
February 2 QF2: W-RO16 1 vs W-RO16 5 5:30 pm 9:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
February 3 QF3: W-RO16 8 vs W-RO16 7 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Education City Stadium
February 3 QF4: W-RO16 4 vs W-RO16 6 5:30 pm 9:00 pm Al Bayt Stadium
Semifinals
February 6 SF1: W-QF1 vs W-QF2 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
February 7 SF2: W-QF3 vs W-QF4 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium
Final
February 10 W-SF1 vs W-SF2 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Lusail Stadium

