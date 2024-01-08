AFC Asian Cup 2023 complete schedule: Full list of matches in Qatar 2024, India to begin campaign against Australia

The 2023 edition of the AFC Asian Cup, Asia’s biggest continental tournament, is set to kick off in Qatar on January 12, 2024. The tournament will see 24 teams compete for the coveted crown, with Qatar looking to defend the title at home.

The Asian Cup, started in 1956 as a mere four-team tournament, has expanded to 24 teams since 2019 and has become the equivalent of the Euros and African Cup of Nations in their respective continents.

Initially scheduled to be hosted in China, the Asian Cup was shifted to Qatar in October 2022 after the former relinquished the hosting rights, pursuing a zero-COVID policy.

Following is the schedule of the AFC Asian Cup, with the final scheduled on February 10 at the Lusail Stadium: