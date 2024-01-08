AFC Asian Cup 2023 complete schedule: Full list of matches in Qatar 2024, India to begin campaign against Australia

The 2023 edition of the AFC Asian Cup, Asia’s biggest continental tournament, is set to kick off in Qatar on January 12, 2024. The tournament will see 24 teams compete for the coveted crown, with Qatar looking to defend the title at home.
The Asian Cup, started in 1956 as a mere four-team tournament, has expanded to 24 teams since 2019 and has become the equivalent of the Euros and African Cup of Nations in their respective continents.
Initially scheduled to be hosted in China, the Asian Cup was shifted to Qatar in October 2022 after the former relinquished the hosting rights, pursuing a zero-COVID policy.
Following is the schedule of the AFC Asian Cup, with the final scheduled on February 10 at the Lusail Stadium:
|Date
|Match
|Kick-Off time (local time)
|Kick-Off Time (IST)
|Venue
|January 12
|Qatar vs Lebanon
|7:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|Lusail Stadium
|January 13
|Australia vs India
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 13
|China vs Tajikistan
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 13
|Uzbekistan vs Syria
|8:30 pm
|11:00 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 14
|Japan vs Vietnam
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 14
|UAE vs Hong Kong
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 14
|Iran vs Palestine
|8:30 pm
|11:00 pm
|Education City Stadium
|January 15
|South Korea vs Bahrain
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 15
|Indonesia vs Iraq
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 15
|Malaysia vs Jordan
|8:30 pm
|11:00 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|January 16
|Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 16
|Saudi Arabia vs Oman
|8:30 pm
|11:00 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 17
|Lebanon vs China
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 17
|Tajikistan vs Qatar
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|January 18
|Syria vs Australia
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 18
|India vs Uzbekistan
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 18
|Palestine vs UAE
|8:30 pm
|11:00 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|January 19
|Iraq vs Japan
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Education City Stadium
|January 19
|Vietnam vs Indonesia
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 19
|Hong Kong vs Iran
|8:30 pm
|11:00 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 20
|Jordan vs South Korea
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 20
|Bahrain vs Malaysia
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 21
|Oman vs Thailand
|5:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 21
|Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia
|8:30 pm
|11:00 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 22
|Qatar vs China
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 22
|Tajikistan vs Lebanon
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 23
|Australia vs Uzbekistan
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 23
|Syria vs India
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 23
|Hong Kong vs Palestine
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 23
|Iran vs UAE
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|January 24
|Iraq vs Vietnam
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 24
|Japan vs Indonesia
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 25
|Jordan vs Bahrain
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 25
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|January 25
|Kyrgyzstan vs Oman
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 25
|Saudi Arabia vs Thailand
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|Round of 16
|January 28
|1B vs 3A/C/D - RO16 1
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 28
|2A vs 2C - RO16 2
|7:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 29
|1D vs 3B/E/F - RO16 3
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 29
|1A vs 3C/D/E - RO16 4
|7:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|January 30
|2B vs 2F - RO16 5
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|January 30
|1F vs 2E - RO16 6
|7:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|January 31
|1E vs 2D - RO16 7
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 31
|1C vs 3A/B/F - RO16 8
|7:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|Quarterfinals
|February 2
|QF1: W-RO16 2 vs W-RO16 3
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|February 2
|QF2: W-RO16 1 vs W-RO16 5
|5:30 pm
|9:00 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|February 3
|QF3: W-RO16 8 vs W-RO16 7
|2:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Education City Stadium
|February 3
|QF4: W-RO16 4 vs W-RO16 6
|5:30 pm
|9:00 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Semifinals
|February 6
|SF1: W-QF1 vs W-QF2
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|February 7
|SF2: W-QF3 vs W-QF4
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Final
|February 10
|W-SF1 vs W-SF2
|6:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Lusail Stadium
Latest on Sportstar
- AFC Asian Cup 2023 complete schedule: Full list of matches in Qatar 2024, India to begin campaign against Australia
- Liverpool strikes late to knock Arsenal out of FA Cup
- More excited than pressured about Candidates at the moment, says GM Vaishali
- Ministry says it won’t recognise events organised by suspended WFI
- Mario Zagallo funeral: Brazil pays its last respects to FIFA World Cup legend
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE