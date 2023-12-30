AFCON 2023: Liverpool forward Salah leads Egypt into Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the leading name in Egypt’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations released by the record seven-time titleholder’s Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria on Saturday.
Salah will be joined in attack by Al-Ahly forward Mahmoud Kahraba.
But out of the running for the January 13-February 11 competition in the Ivory Coast are Abdallah Said, of Egyptian club Pyramids, Mahmoud Hamdy from Zamalek, and Al Ahly duo Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Magdy.
Egypt was beaten by Senegal in the last Cup of Nations final in 2021 and its last triumph dates back to 2010, so Vitoria was cautious about his side’s prospects.
“We will treat each game as a final,” he said of his team who are drawn in Group B with Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde.
Egypt squad:
