AFCON 2023: Liverpool forward Salah leads Egypt into Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt was beaten by Senegal in the last Cup of Nations final in 2021 and its last triumph dates back to 2010, so its coach Vitoria was cautious about his side’s prospects.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 22:26 IST , Cairo, Egypt - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Mohamed Salah, who has been a regular among goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, will be one of the stars to watch out for in the African Cup of Nations next year.
Mohamed Salah, who has been a regular among goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, will be one of the stars to watch out for in the African Cup of Nations next year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mohamed Salah, who has been a regular among goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, will be one of the stars to watch out for in the African Cup of Nations next year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the leading name in Egypt’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations released by the record seven-time titleholder’s Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria on Saturday.

Salah will be joined in attack by Al-Ahly forward Mahmoud Kahraba.

But out of the running for the January 13-February 11 competition in the Ivory Coast are Abdallah Said, of Egyptian club Pyramids, Mahmoud Hamdy from Zamalek, and Al Ahly duo Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Magdy.

Egypt was beaten by Senegal in the last Cup of Nations final in 2021 and its last triumph dates back to 2010, so Vitoria was cautious about his side’s prospects.

“We will treat each game as a final,” he said of his team who are drawn in Group B with Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde.

Egypt squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohamed Elshenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed El-Shenawy (Pyramids), Mohamed Abou Gabal (National Bank of Egypt), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek)
Defenders: Ahmed Hegazy (Al-Ittihad), Mohamed Abdelmonemem (Al Ahly), Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Ali Gabr, Osama Galal, Ahmed Samy, Mohamed Hamdy Sharaf (all Pyramids), Omar Kamal Abdelwahed (Futur), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek)
Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi (Al-Wakrah/QAT), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Ahmed Nabil Koka (Al Ahly), Ahmed Sayed “Zizou” (Zamalek), Mahmoud Hamada (Al-Masry)
Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Trabzonspor/TUR), Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes/FRA), Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan “Kuka” (Bendikspor/TUR)

