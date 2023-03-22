Football

Super Cup qualifying playoffs moved to Manjeri

All 11 ISL clubs and the I-League champion Roundglass Punjab have earned a direct entry with four more I-League teams qualifying to join the group stages.

Stan Rayan
KOCHI 22 March, 2023 20:40 IST
KOCHI 22 March, 2023 20:40 IST
General view of the Payyanad stadium in Manjeri.

General view of the Payyanad stadium in Manjeri. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

All 11 ISL clubs and the I-League champion Roundglass Punjab have earned a direct entry with four more I-League teams qualifying to join the group stages.

The Super Cup’s qualifying playoff matches, which were scheduled to be held at Kozhikode’s EMS Corporation Stadium from April 3 to 6, have been moved to Manjeri’s Payyanad Stadium.

The dates (April 8-25) and venues (Kozhikode and Manjeri) of the Super Cup, which will see Indian Super League and I-League clubs fight each other, remain the same.

All 11 ISL clubs and the I-League champion Roundglass Punjab have earned a direct entry with four more I-League teams qualifying to join the group stages.

In the first qualifying round on April 3, NEROCA FC will take on Rajasthan United to move into the second qualifying to take on Sreenidhi Deccan on April 5.

The other threeq qualifiers are Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan, TRAU vs Aizwal and Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us