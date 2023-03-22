Super Cup qualifying playoffs moved to Manjeri

The Super Cup’s qualifying playoff matches, which were scheduled to be held at Kozhikode’s EMS Corporation Stadium from April 3 to 6, have been moved to Manjeri’s Payyanad Stadium.

The dates (April 8-25) and venues (Kozhikode and Manjeri) of the Super Cup, which will see Indian Super League and I-League clubs fight each other, remain the same.

All 11 ISL clubs and the I-League champion Roundglass Punjab have earned a direct entry with four more I-League teams qualifying to join the group stages.

In the first qualifying round on April 3, NEROCA FC will take on Rajasthan United to move into the second qualifying to take on Sreenidhi Deccan on April 5.

The other threeq qualifiers are Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan, TRAU vs Aizwal and Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers.