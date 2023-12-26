Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema face-off

Preview:
Al Ittihad hosts Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema face-off on December 26 at 11:30 PM IST.
Ittihad is currently sixth in the league table having lost its last two and drawn one out of its last five league games. The struggling home side will be hoping for better fortunes but it will be difficult facing the mighty Al Nassr side.
The away team is basking in form having won it’s last three games however, after being thrashed 0-3 by Al Hilal recently, it will be hoping to bounce back in the league.
Ronaldo’s side is currently second in the league table chasing a ten-point gap against the league leaders hence would be hoping for a win to end the year on a high.
Predicted lineups
Al Ittihad: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sahafi, Felipe, Fabinho, Bamsaud; Kante, Al-Farhan; Romarinho, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri; Benzema
Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo
Livestream and telecast info
When and where is the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in India?
