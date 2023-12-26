MagazineBuy Print

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema face-off

ITT vs NAS: All you need to know before the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League being played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 07:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Preview:

Al Ittihad hosts Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema face-off on December 26 at 11:30 PM IST.

Ittihad is currently sixth in the league table having lost its last two and drawn one out of its last five league games. The struggling home side will be hoping for better fortunes but it will be difficult facing the mighty Al Nassr side.

The away team is basking in form having won it’s last three games however, after being thrashed 0-3 by Al Hilal recently, it will be hoping to bounce back in the league.

Ronaldo’s side is currently second in the league table chasing a ten-point gap against the league leaders hence would be hoping for a win to end the year on a high.

Predicted lineups

Al Ittihad: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sahafi, Felipe, Fabinho, Bamsaud; Kante, Al-Farhan; Romarinho, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri; Benzema

Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo

Livestream and telecast info

When and where is the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Tuesday, December 26, at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.
How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

