MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ronaldo among the goals as Al Nassr cruises to win against Al Ettifaq

The win keeps Al Nassr in second with 40 points from 17 outings, while Al Ettifaq remains eighth with 24 points from 18 matches.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 23:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It was an easy day at the office for Al Nassr as it cliched a 3-1 win against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles found the net for Al Nassr, while Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi was the lone goalscorer for Al Ettifaq.

The game started on a negative note as Ettifaq’s Hamed Al-Ghamdi had to be subbed off due to a head injury resulting from a clash of heads with Ali Lajami.

As expected, Al Nassr started to dominate proceedings once it found its groove, but Steven Gerrard’s men kept a compact backline to thwart attacks from the host.

AS IT HAPPENED: Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq highlights

The breakthrough came in the 43rd minute courtesy of some individual brilliance from Telles. Al Ettifaq tried to clear the ball, but a loose header saw the ball fall to the Brazilian fullback, who went for a first-time volley from outside the box to rattle the net.

Finishing the half with a 1-0 lead, Al Nassr started the second half in a similar fashion to how it ended the first, with its direct and attacking approach.

The pressure paid off, and Luis Castro’s men got their second in the 59th minute. Al Ettifaq again became a victim of its poor defending, allowing Ronaldo to head a loose ball to Brozovic inside the box, who found the net with a skilful finish.

Despite having an assist, Ronaldo’s desperation for a goal was evident. After failing to convert a couple of chances, the Portuguese finally had the chance in the 73rd minute after Mohammed Abdulrahamn Yousef blocked Sadio Mane’s cross with his hand, resulting in a penalty.

Stepping up to take the spot-kick, Ronaldo buried the ball in the bottom left corner. While Al Ettifaq keeper Paulo Victor guessed the right way, he could not get a hand to it.

Steven Gerrard’s men ended the match with some positivity after pulling a goal back courtesy of an 85th-minute strike by Kuwaykibi. But overall, it always remained second-best in all departments throughout the clash.

The win keeps Al Nassr in second with 40 points from 17 outings, while Al Ettifaq remains eighth with 24 points from 18 matches.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Al-Ettifaq /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Odisha FC share a point each in goalless draw
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W Test: White-ball pro Richa Ghosh gets memorable first taste of Test cricket with parents watching along
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ronaldo among the goals as Al Nassr cruises to win against Al Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League schedule: 2024-25 season to begin on August 17; no Christmas Eve game
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ronaldo among the goals as Al Nassr cruises to win against Al Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  2. Luis Suarez reunites with former Barca teammate Messi at Inter Miami
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan hosts league leader FC Goa in a battle of offense vs defence
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Premier League: Spurs players missing games best remedy to stamp out red cards, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  5. ‘Captains of the World’ Trailer- Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 documentary series featuring exclusive interviews of Messi, Ronaldo and many big stars
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Odisha FC share a point each in goalless draw
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W Test: White-ball pro Richa Ghosh gets memorable first taste of Test cricket with parents watching along
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ronaldo among the goals as Al Nassr cruises to win against Al Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League schedule: 2024-25 season to begin on August 17; no Christmas Eve game
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment