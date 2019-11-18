Argentina vs Uruguay international friendly live streaming, head-to-head, kick-off time ahead of ARG vs URU match

Lionel Messi was delighted with Argentina's win over Brazil, saying the rivalry between the South American nations was stronger than ever.

On his international return, Messi scored the only goal of the game in Riyadh as Argentina recorded a 1-0 friendly win.

The star tapped in a rebound after his penalty was saved by Alisson, while Gabriel Jesus earlier put a spot-kick wide for Brazil.

The win over Brazil was Argentina's first against their rivals since 2017 and should do its confidence a world of good ahead of the second friendly encounter against Uruguay in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ARGENTINA FORM GUIDE: LAST FIVE MATCHES

Brazil 0-1 Argentina 15 Nov, 2019 International Friendly

Ecuador 1-6 Argentina 13 Oct, 2019 International Friendly

Germany 2-2 Argentina 10 Oct, 2019 International Friendly

Argentina 4-0 Mexico 11 Sep, 2019 International Friendly

Chile 0-0 Argentina 6 Sep, 2019 International Friendly

URUGUAY FORM GUIDE: LAST FIVE MATCHES

Hungary 1-2 Uruguay 15 Nov, 2019 International Friendly

Peru 1-1 Uruguay 16 Oct, 2019 International Friendly

Uruguay 1-0 Peru 12 Oct, 2019 International Friendly

United States 1-1 Uruguay 11 Sep, 2019 International Friendly

Costa Rica 1-2 Uruguay 7 Sep, 2019 International Friendly

ARGENTINA VS URUGUAY: Head To Head Record Last five matches

Uruguay 0-0 Argentina 1 Sep, 2017 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL

Argentina 1-0 Uruguay 2 Sep, 2016 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL

Argentina 1-0 Uruguay 17 Jun, 2015 Copa America

Uruguay 3-2 Argentina 16 Oct, 2013 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL

Argentina 3-0 Uruguay 13 Oct, 2012 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL

When is the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Where is the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay being played?

The international friendly match Argentina and Uruguay will be played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.

What time does the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay start?

The international friendly match Argentina and Uruguay will begin at 12:45 am IST.