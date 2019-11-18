Football Football Argentina vs Uruguay international friendly live streaming, head-to-head, kick-off time ahead of ARG vs URU match Here's all you need to know about the Argentina vs Uruguay international friendly scheduled to be played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 14:06 IST Argentina will take on Uruguay in a friendly. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 14:06 IST Lionel Messi was delighted with Argentina's win over Brazil, saying the rivalry between the South American nations was stronger than ever.On his international return, Messi scored the only goal of the game in Riyadh as Argentina recorded a 1-0 friendly win.The star tapped in a rebound after his penalty was saved by Alisson, while Gabriel Jesus earlier put a spot-kick wide for Brazil.READ | Lionel Messi told me to shut up, says Brazil boss TiteThe win over Brazil was Argentina's first against their rivals since 2017 and should do its confidence a world of good ahead of the second friendly encounter against Uruguay in Tel Aviv, Israel.ARGENTINA FORM GUIDE: LAST FIVE MATCHESBrazil 0-1 Argentina 15 Nov, 2019 International FriendlyEcuador 1-6 Argentina 13 Oct, 2019 International FriendlyGermany 2-2 Argentina 10 Oct, 2019 International FriendlyArgentina 4-0 Mexico 11 Sep, 2019 International FriendlyChile 0-0 Argentina 6 Sep, 2019 International FriendlyURUGUAY FORM GUIDE: LAST FIVE MATCHESHungary 1-2 Uruguay 15 Nov, 2019 International FriendlyPeru 1-1 Uruguay 16 Oct, 2019 International FriendlyUruguay 1-0 Peru 12 Oct, 2019 International FriendlyUnited States 1-1 Uruguay 11 Sep, 2019 International FriendlyCosta Rica 1-2 Uruguay 7 Sep, 2019 International FriendlyARGENTINA VS URUGUAY: Head To Head Record Last five matchesUruguay 0-0 Argentina 1 Sep, 2017 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOLArgentina 1-0 Uruguay 2 Sep, 2016 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOLArgentina 1-0 Uruguay 17 Jun, 2015 Copa AmericaUruguay 3-2 Argentina 16 Oct, 2013 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOLArgentina 3-0 Uruguay 13 Oct, 2012 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOLMATCH REPORT | Messi marks international comeback with goal in Argentina's win over BrazilWhen is the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay?The international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.Where is the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay being played?The international friendly match Argentina and Uruguay will be played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.What time does the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay start?The international friendly match Argentina and Uruguay will begin at 12:45 am IST. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos