Bibiano Fernandes named Head Coach of Bengaluru FC Reserves

The 46-year-old joins the blue colts on a three year deal ahead of 2023-24 campaign.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 17:40 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bibiano Fernandes overseeing a training session during his time as coach of India U17.
FILE PHOTO: Bibiano Fernandes overseeing a training session during his time as coach of India U17. | Photo Credit: Indian Football twitter
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bibiano Fernandes overseeing a training session during his time as coach of India U17. | Photo Credit: Indian Football twitter

Bengaluru FC, on Wednesday, announced that Bibiano Fernandes, who most recently served as Head Coach of the Indian U17 team, has joined the club as Head Coach of the Bengaluru FC Reserves.

The 46-year-old former midfielder, who hails from Mapusa, in Goa, has joined on a three-year deal.

“Bengaluru FC is the best club in India, and you can’t argue with that. This is a model club in Indian football with a very strong structure, management and it’s the best place to be for young players.”

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the Head Coach of the first team and setting individual and team goals to help the players to achieve what I am sure they can. I intend to bring the best out of the players we have within our system,” said Bibiano, after the completion of formalities on his deal.

Bibiano, who turned out for Churchill Brothers, Dempo SC, Sporting Clube de Goa and East Bengal, in a playing career that spanned over 15 years, led the India U15s to a SAFF Championship title in 2017 and in 2018, the India U16s reached the AFC U16 Championship quarterfinals under his reign.

“Bibiano is a very experienced coach, who has a proven track record with the age-group National Teams. He has successfully seen several young players through the ranks with India, many of whom are with the senior teams at several Indian Super League clubs.”

“Our aim is to get as many homegrown players into the squad, and we are sure that, under his tutelage, many more of our young boys will knock on the first team doors at Bengaluru FC,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

